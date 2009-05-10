Rams surprisingly release leading tackler Tinoisamoa

Pisa Tinoisamoa, LB
2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16
Tackles: 104
Sacks: 3
First-year Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo made the surprise announcement in a press release Friday, calling it a "difficult decision based on a lot of factors." But Spagnuolo didn't elaborate, and the Rams didn't return messages seeking comment.
Tinoisamoa is a six-year NFL veteran who led the Rams with 104 tackles in 2008. He was a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) out of Hawaii in the 2003 draft. He had 76 tackles, two sacks and a career-high three interceptions that season.
