Rams surprisingly release leading tackler Tinoisamoa

Published: May 10, 2009 at 07:35 AM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams have released veteran linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa.

Pisa Tinoisamoa, LB

2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16

Tackles: 104

Sacks: 3

First-year Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo made the surprise announcement in a press release Friday, calling it a "difficult decision based on a lot of factors." But Spagnuolo didn't elaborate, and the Rams didn't return messages seeking comment.

Tinoisamoa is a six-year NFL veteran who led the Rams with 104 tackles in 2008. He was a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) out of Hawaii in the 2003 draft. He had 76 tackles, two sacks and a career-high three interceptions that season.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

The final weekend of the 2022 regular season will have a significant impact on the 2023 NFL Draft order. With that in mind, Ali Bhanpuri provides a viewer's guide for all you draftniks out there, with eight key subplots to follow.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE