Rams still looking around while waiting on Fisher's decision

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 05:46 AM

The St. Louis Rams expect a decision from Jeff Fisher in the next few days as to whether or not he will become the team's next coach.

Until then, the Rams are still vetting all of their options.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday the Rams asked for permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, but he later decided to stay in Cincinnati for another season. The Rams also will interview first-year Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen this week, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi.

The Rams have interviewed only one other candidate -- Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton -- but COO Kevin Demoff said the organization would continue to research possible coaching candidates.

"I think we've got about six or seven guys who we may ask for permission," Demoff said. "We are doing our due diligence on about 10 to 12 different candidates and making calls and working on general profiles."

While numerous league sources tell NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora they expect Fisher to choose the Rams -- and Demoff said the team remains optimistic -- St. Louis continues to cover all its bases.

As for their general manager search, the Rams completed interviews with Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Les Snead, according to the team. The Rams had previously interviewed Ryan Grigson, the Philadelphia Eagles' director of player personnel.

Dawson, who also has drawn interest from the Chicago Bears, has close ties to Fisher, working together in Tennessee from 2007 to 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

