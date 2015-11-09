Rams' Stedman Bailey suspended four games

Here's why: St. Louis wideout Stedman Bailey has been slapped with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on Monday, per a league spokesman.
With just 182 yards off 12 grabs, Bailey ranks sixth among a Rams pass-catching crew led by third-year wideout Tavon Austin.
In his third season, Bailey has yet to cross the 450-yard barrier in a single campaign and remains a role player at best for a struggling St. Louis passing attack.
With Hakeem Nicks and Vincent Brown also working out for the Rams on Monday, St. Louis is ahead of the curve to find a replacement for Bailey during his month-long banishment.