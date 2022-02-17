Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley 

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley will have her hospital expenses and the replacement of her damaged camera gear covered by the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, following a fall that fractured Smiley's spine on Wednesday while she worked at the Rams' Super Bowl parade.
"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened," the Rams and Staffords said in a Thursday statement. "As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."
Smiley fell from a stage while taking photos during the Rams' victory parade three days after it won Super Bowl LVI.
Smiley later said on social media that she fractured her spine and broke each of her cameras.
There has also been a GoFundMe set up to aid in Smiley's expenses.