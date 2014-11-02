Rams squeak by 49ers on last-second fumble

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 11:35 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colin Kaepernick fumbled at the goal line with 2 seconds remaining, and St. Louis sacked the San Francisco quarterback eight times on the way to a 13-10 upset over the 49ers on Sunday.

The Rams recovered, and the play was reviewed and upheld. The 49ers (4-4) had first-and-goal the 1 but blew it in the red zone and failed to capitalize on consecutive penalties by Trumaine Johnson as he defended Michael Crabtree.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 39-yard field goal for the Rams (3-5) with 5:25 left.

San Francisco got the ball back with 3:11 remaining on its own the 12. Kaepernick completed long passes to Stevie Johnson and Anquan Boldin in the final drive.

