Rams square off against enigma that is the Ravens

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 07:57 AM

Why to watch
Which Ravens team will show up? The one that pummeled Pittsburgh, or the one that went meekly to the Titans? Baltimore's secondary could be ripe for Sam Bradford to find a few big plays.

Inside story
Ben Grubbs' toe has become quite the big deal. Without him in Tennessee, Baltimore's offensive line took a major step back, particularly in the run game. They want to be a physical team, and it all starts up front. They're also getting thin at wide receiver at a time when Joe Flacco is desperate for more weapons.

