Rams' Spagnuolo says focus is on next game, not job security

The Rams coach, who's 10-32 in three seasons, said Monday there has been no vote of confidence from owner Stan Kroenke. Spagnuolo also said he visited with Kroenke in the locker room after the Rams' overtime loss at Arizona two weeks ago.
"When I get an opportunity, I visit with Stan, but I don't bother him," Spagnuolo said. "We're here pounding away, he's very supportive. I love having him around and have a great deal of respect for him. He knows we're here pounding away."
Spagnuolo wasn't interested in discussing what it might take to save his job, preferring to concentrate on this weekend's game against the Cardinals.
Spagnuolo produced a six-win improvement last season to 7-9, and the Rams played for the NFC West title in the final week of the season. This season, they're 2-8.
"Obviously, it's not what we envisioned it to be at the beginning of the year, but that doesn't mean that because we're 2-8 right now that we can give up," Bradford said. "There are no excuses. We've got to continue to fight, and we've got to figure out a way to win games."
The offense has been awful under new coordinator Josh McDaniels, totaling 10 touchdowns in 10 games. The Rams are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 12 points per game, and rank last in the league in total yards, too.
The Rams have several injury concerns this week, topped by cornerback Marquis Johnson, who has an abdominal contusion and checked into a hospital to be held overnight. Also undergoing MRI exams were offensive tackle Mark Levoir (pectoral), linebackers James Laurinaitis (foot) and Josh Hull (hamstring), cornerback Justin King (knee) and defensive tackle Justin Bannan (shoulder).
