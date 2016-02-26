Around the NFL

Rams' Snead: QB's important, but it's not the only way

Published: Feb 26, 2016 at 12:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

INDIANAPOLIS -- Are the Rams preparing to roll west with Case Keenum under center?

One day after coach Jeff Fisher reiterated that Keenum would come back as the starter -- with Nick Foles set to compete for the job -- general manager Les Snead talked about not panicking under center.

"It's not one variable to win in this league. There's a lot of them," Snead said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "QB's important, but there's a lot of other things that are important, too."

Snead dug into what he called his "long answer" to the quarterback question, saying the Rams have conducted in-depth studies -- "probably ... as many as any team" -- on what makes pro passers successful in today's NFL.

Since 2012, per the research, 21 quarterbacks have started 45 or more games. When their teams allowed 25 or more points, only one of those passers logged a winning record. When the same teams gave up 17 or fewer points, all 21 of those quarterbacks posted winning records.

The point is that Snead and Fisher will continue to prioritize building a smothering defense while looking for "consistency" under center.

The Rams are open to adding competition -- and seeing more from second-year arm Sean Mannion -- but Snead and Fisher both crowed about the 3-1 record Keenum compiled after unseating the milquetoast Nick Foles.

"We do like what Case brought to the table," Snead said. "That's why we traded for him last year to bring him back and he helped stabilize the position."

The Rams deserve credit for building a rugged squad on both sides of the ball. If Los Angeles longs for a bruising defense and promising ground game, this franchise can deliver. The quarterback position, though, remains a focal point -- and the No. 1 reason why the Rams are still seen as 7-9 fodder.

So how do you pitch Keenum -- if he winds up being the guy -- to Los Angeles?

"Here's what I'm going to say," Snead told Around The NFL. "It's a team sport. I think it's easier -- the goal should be selling winning and consistently winning and not necessarily an individual player, so I think what you do is, you win during the season. Sales jobs come during the offseason and preseason and they really don't matter."

Said Snead: "I think you don't sell it. You actually just do it. Then it sells itself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Expectations might seem lower for the Buccaneers in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but cornerback Carlton Davis is emphatic in his belief that Tampa Bay is still going to flourish.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Following the announcement of the WR Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More