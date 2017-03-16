Around the NFL

Rams sign pass rusher Connor Barwin to 1-year deal

Published: Mar 16, 2017 at 11:50 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

New defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has found an outside linebacker to pair with Robert Quinn in Los Angeles.

The Rams on Thursday announced the signing of former Eagles pass rusher Connor Barwin. The contract is for one year at a maximum value of $6.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the deal.

The 30-year-old was deciding between Los Angeles and Cincinnati, where he starred in both football and basketball before Phillips' Houston club selected him with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2009 draft.

Barwin has made 96 consecutive starts for the Texans and Eagles since dislocating his ankle early in the 2010 season. He's now three years removed from a 14.5-sack campaign that earned him a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

Reuniting with Phillips in a 3-4 scheme suited to his strengths was Barwin's best bet to reestablish his value following his release from Philadelphia. A unique personality with a well-rounded skill set, Barwin will soon become a fan favorite in Los Angeles.

