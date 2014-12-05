Rams sign Johnny Hekker to six-year, $18M extension

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pro Bowler Johnny Hekker signed a six-year, $18 million extension on Friday, per a source who has seen the contract. The third-year kicker is guaranteed $9 million and can make up to $19 million over the life of the pact.
The Rams later confirmed the signing, which will keep Hekker, 24, with the team through the 2020 season.
It's the highest amount of guaranteed cash for any kicker or punter in the NFL, per ESPN, prompting the Rams to headline their official release on the deal by noting: "PUNTERS GET PAID LIKE PEOPLE, TOO."
It's not the kind of signing set to light a fire under the team's fan base, but the Rams have one of the NFL's better kickers in Hekker. His 41.4 net average currently ranks sixth in the league after he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season with an NFL single-season record for net punting average at 44.2.
