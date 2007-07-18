Rams sign 7th-round draft pick Jackson

Published: Jul 18, 2007 at 01:25 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) -Defensive tackle Keith Jackson, son of the former star tight end by the same name, signed a three-year contract Monday with the St. Louis Rams.

Jackson, a 315-pounder from Arkansas, was chosen in the seventh round in the April draft. He is the third 2007 draft choice to sign with the Rams.

Jackson was an Associated Press all-Southeastern Conference selection last season after registering 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Razorbacks. His father, Keith Jackson, starred for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1980s and '90s and also played for Miami and Green Bay.

The Rams previously signed third-round pick Jonathan Wade, a cornerback from Tennessee, and another seventh-rounder, wide receiver Derek Stanley of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

