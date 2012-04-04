Rams show interest in free-agent WRs Simpson, Cotchery

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 09:30 PM

The St. Louis Rams are interested in Jerome Simpson and will work out the free-agent wide receiver Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Simpson, a 2008 second-round out of Coastal Carolina, is coming off a breakout year with the Cincinnati Bengals in which he posted career highs in receptions (50), yards (725) and touchdowns (four). His 2011 season is most remembered for when he stuck the landing of a somersault over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington for a touchdown in Week 16.

On Thursday, Simpson, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced in Covington, Ky., after pleading guilty to a marijuana possession-related charge. He could also face suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Just last week at the NFL Annual Meeting, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis didn't rule out the possibility of offering Simpson a contract despite his off-field troubles.

Simpson isn't the only receiver visiting the Rams, who are looking to improve the position for quarterback Sam Bradford. Jerricho Cotchery also was scheduled to arrive Tuesday for a visit that will conclude Wednesday, according to the Post-Dispatch.

