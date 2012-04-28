Rams select offensive guard in fifth round

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams selected offensive guard Rokevious Watkins of South Carolina with their pick in the fifth round.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Watkins is versatile. He can play inside and outside on the offensive line. Watkins played both guard positions in his junior year at South Carolina. As a senior, Watkins played both tackle positions and one game as a guard. He started 27 games the past two seasons.
Watkins was medically excluded from the NFL combine with a right wrist injury.