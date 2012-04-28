Rams select offensive guard in fifth round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 10:03 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams selected offensive guard Rokevious Watkins of South Carolina with their pick in the fifth round.

The Rams got the 152nd pick in the draft in their Thursday trade with Dallas that allowed the Cowboys to take the Rams' No. 6 slot in the first round while St. Louis dropped down to No. 14.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Watkins is versatile. He can play inside and outside on the offensive line. Watkins played both guard positions in his junior year at South Carolina. As a senior, Watkins played both tackle positions and one game as a guard. He started 27 games the past two seasons.

Watkins was medically excluded from the NFL combine with a right wrist injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

