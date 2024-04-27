 Skip to main content
Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with No. 83 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2024 at 10:39 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jim Harbaugh's beloved Michigan running back is following him to Los Angeles -- but playing for the Chargers' roommates.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum with the 83rd-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The engine behind Michigan's national championship run, Corum powered Harbaugh's offense, picking up chunk gains behind an excellent offensive line. When the Wolverines needed a play to steady the offense, they leaned on Corum the past two seasons, and he delivered.

The running back generated 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games in 2022, helping Michigan's run to the College Football Playoff, but suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the final two games of the campaign. Corum decided to eschew the draft last season and return to Ann Arbor, where he again shined, earning 1,245 yards and a school-record 27 touchdowns in 2023. He finished his career at Michigan with a school-record 58 career TDs.

The 23-year-old boasts excellent vision, able to see the hole and bounce to the gap. He often anticipates the lane opening, allowing him to hit the crease and press the second level. Corum sets up his blockers well, often deceiving linebackers to jump into the wrong gap before creasing his way to the other side.

Corum also gets north and south in a hurry and boasts the balance to bounce off poor second-level tacklers. With a nose for the end zone, the back is able to burrow behind blockers at the goal line and owns the lower-body strength to push forward.

Despite the outstanding production, Corum enters the NFL on the smaller side at 5-foot-8 but is compact enough to absorb punishment. He lacks top-end breakaway speed and isn't always quick to shift back into gear if forced to slow down. There will also be questions about his pass-catching ability at the pro level, as he wasn't asked to do much at Michigan (56 career catches for 411 yards and three TDs).

A maniacal worker, Corum was a volume runner that coaches trusted. Although his size and speed will be questioned entering the NFL, his toughness and vision make him a viable weapon out of the backfield.

He'll slot into a backfield headlined by surprising 2023 breakout back Kyren Williams, bringing much-needed depth to the room for the Rams.

