Rams see similarities between Brian Quick, Terrell Owens

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 04:31 AM

The seeds to the St. Louis Rams' plans to draft Brian Quick reportedly were hatched earlier this week during a clandestine trip to Boone, N.C.

There, Rams coach Jeff Fisher, general manager Les Snead, a host of scouts and backup quarterbacks Kellen Clemens and Tom Brandstater ran the Appalachian State wide receiver through a carefully scripted workout that left the team convinced he was a guy capable of emerging as Sam Bradford's future No. 1 target, Yahoo! Sports' Michael Silver reported.

"He's a tall, athletic, talented receiver," Fisher said of Quick, whom the Rams took Friday with the first pick of the second round (33rd overall). "He's got great speed and impressive ball skills. He might not be a big name, but we believe he'll do some big things for us."

But the accolades for Quick don't stop there. Rams wide receivers coach Ray Sherman envisions Quick following in Terrell Owens' shoes, becoming the next great receiver to emerge from a small college.

"I see a lot of similarities to Terrell Owens," Sherman told Yahoo! Sports. "The way the kid goes and gets the ball, the physicality, the desire ... he has a chance to be special, no doubt."

Owens, a basketball star at Tennessee-Chattanooga, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 draft and soon became one of the best receivers in NFL history. The Rams indicated that after interviewing Quick at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and spending time with the receiver, they don't believe he carries the same baggage as Owens.

Quick (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) caught 71 balls for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season.

