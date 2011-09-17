Rams say RB Jackson will be game-time decision

Published: Sep 17, 2011 at 07:25 AM

The Rams refuse to rule out Steven Jackson for Monday night's matchup with the New York Giants, saying Saturday that the running back will be a game-time decision.

Jackson did not practice Saturday and is officially listed as questionable.

"He didn't do anything today and it's going to be one of those ... I'll visit with him tomorrow and see where we're at and maybe we'll take this thing, obviously right up until game day with the extra day and being a night game," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Saturday. "Probably work him out on game day and see where we're going."

Jackson hasn't practiced yet this week, but some of his comments earlier in the week made it appear he's already gearing up for Week 3.

Jackson strained his right quadriceps on a 47-yard scoring run on the Rams' first offensive play of the season during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson said Thursday after pool therapy during practice that the injury had improved.

"It's all predicated on how I feel on Monday. But definitely shooting to have an outside chance to be able to go," Jackson said. "Luckily we buy an extra day with the Monday night game, but we want to be smart. We know it's early in the season."

Jackson said he wants to play in the Rams' first Monday night appearance since 2006. But he also said being 100 percent for the next game -- against the Baltimore Ravens -- must be considered.

"You definitely want to be out there, but I would be the first one to tell you if it was just a Sunday regular game, it would still kill me just as much," Jackson said. "This is a big game. It just kills me to know my team needs me, and I'm not able to be out there and answer the call."

The Rams said right tackle Jason Smith (ankle) was limited again in Saturday's practice, but that he was still expected to play.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (elbow) did not practice on Saturday and is listed as doubtful.

For a complete look at all injuries from around the league, visit NFL.com's injuries page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

