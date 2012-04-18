Rams' Sam Bradford thankful for full-time quarterbacks coach

Published: Apr 18, 2012 at 06:04 AM

After the St. Louis Rams' disappointing 2-14 record last season, quarterback Sam Bradford is happy to have more focus on the quarterback position this season.

"I'm glad that we have a quarterbacks coach now," Bradford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. "Obviously, with Josh (McDaniels) trying to do both last year I think it was just a lot for him to handle. Sometimes some of the little things such as drops, footwork, throwing mechanics kind of got put aside as opposed to putting reads and everything in front. ... I think it's going to be great for my development."

Bradford hopes that an offseason to work with new quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti will help the young quarterback polish his mechanics and fundamentals.

"Work on my footwork, work on my release, try to speed things up," Bradford said. "All the little things that maybe I've taken for granted, and took for granted last year, that may have dropped my play."

Bradford noted that he was disappointed with his performance and injury last year and he was looking forward to getting back on the field.

"I like the offense that we're running this year," Bradford said. "It's more similar to two years ago than to last year. There is some carryover, so I am somewhat familiar with it, which makes it nice trying to learn it again."

Bradford started 10 games for the Rams last season, passing for for six touchdowns, six interceptions and 2,164 yards.

