Rams, Saints, Steelers, 49ers feature offenses I'd love to play in

I've been a fan of Sean Payton since he was quarterbacks coach in Dallas from 2003 through '05. He's been at the top of my favorite play-callers list for quite some time. He creates offense with formations and makes life for Drew Brees easier, especially with the Saints' current backfield tandem of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Even so, Brees put up a vintage performance against the Panthers that shows how a QB can still produce big numbers in New Orleans. The Saints' offense can win on the ground or through the air because Payton always keeps the defense on its heels. When you watch film, a lot of NFL defenses tend to run all these fancy blitz packages and a lot of man coverage -- but not when they play Payton's unit. Against the Saints, defenses are often in Cover 2 or zone coverage, or they just watch the offense most of the time. There are few defensive coordinators who will bring pressure and give disguising looks to the Saints because of what they do. According to PFF, Brees was only pressured on 22.6 percent of dropbacks (lowest in the league) this season, and when he was kept clean, he completed 76.2 percent of his passes, the highest such mark in the league. Now that is the kind of setup a quarterback, especially a veteran, can work well with.