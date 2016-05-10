 Skip to main content
Rams safety T.J. McDonald arrested on suspicion of DUI

May 10, 2016
Austin Knoblauch

Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a parked car Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NFL Media.

McDonald was arrested at 8:30 a.m. PT in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills shortly after his collision with the car, according to LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez. There were no reported injuries and police determined he was under the influence of a substance that "was not alcohol," Lopez said.

The owner of the vehicle McDonald allegedly hit reported the incident to police, Lopez stated.

McDonald was booked at 3:20 p.m. PT and released at 6:20 p.m. after posting $300 bond, according to Lopez.

"We are aware of the incident involving T.J. McDonald this morning," the Rams said in a statement. "We are gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

McDonald is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

McDonald, 25, has started in all 37 games he's appeared in for the Rams since being drafted out of USC in 2013. Last year, he appeared in 11 games for the Rams before missing the latter part of the season with a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve and required surgery.

