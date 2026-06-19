Rams safety Kam Curl: Our defense has 'a chance to be legendary'

"Right now it's early. It's only what, June, but I feel like we've got a chance to be legendary," Curl said Thursday on Up & Adams. "Just the type of guys we got, the coaches we got, we've got a bunch of experience back there. We've got some Super Bowl winners in there, we've got some Defensive Player of the Years. We've got some guys that, if we do what we've got to do, we can be one of the best."