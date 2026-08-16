Rams rookie QB Ty Simpson shines with two touchdown passes in preseason debut vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There were a whole bunch of raised eyebrows when the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson in the first round in April.

Maybe there shouldn’t have been.

The surprising pick of the Super Bowl contenders shined in his preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, going 21 of 25 for 190 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Dean Connors. And while most of the work came against third- and fourth-stringers, the former Alabama standout showed plenty of poise in rallying the Rams to victory.

“I definitely felt more comfortable than I ever had coming into a game, but I also didn’t know what to expect,” said Simpson, the second QB taken in the draft. “The guys did a great job. So happy for our team. And on to next week.”

Stetson Bennett is expected to back up Rams starter Matthew Stafford. Bennett was 4 of 6 for 36 yards in his lone quarter.

Then it was Simpson’s chance. He played more than two quarters in an extended first taste of the NFL.

“I thought he took what the defense gave him. I thought he read the plays out, read with his feet. I thought he did a really good job overall,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I thought he kept the ball in play. That’s the biggest thing, keeping the ball in play.”