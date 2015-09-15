Rams' rise could be painful for St. Louis, fruitful for Los Angeles

At least one team is moving. That is happening. Several owners have said there will be a team in Los Angles in 2016. That team (or those teams) would play in a temporary stadium, like the L.A. Coliseum, until new housing is completed. The only owner of the three up for relocation who hasn't shown any interest in remaining in his existing location is Kroenke. His stadium site in California is shovel-ready -- and several people involved have said he is just waiting to get the green light to dig. Rams fans in St. Louis, while hoping the city can find a way to keep the team there, also are fully aware the team could leave. Many of them are anticipating such a development. That was the feeling before and after the season opener.