Rams ride defense, Wilkins past Denver

Wilkins' seven attempts tied Bob Waterfield's franchise record set Dec. 9, 1951 against the Lions. Waterfield set the previous franchise record of five field goals made in that game. ... Rams C Andy McCollum, who made his 156th consecutive start, sustained a serious left knee injury in the second quarter. ... Rams DT Jimmy Kennedy broke his right hand in the first quarter and played wearing a cast. ... Rams WR Isaac Bruce had five catches for 64 yards and passed Henry Ellard and Shannon Sharpe for 11th on the NFL career list. He has 818 catches. ... Broncos DE Courtney Brown was inactive with a knee injury. ... Denver WR Rod Smith had three catches for 34 yards, becoming the first undrafted player to total 800 receptions. He's 15th on the career list.