Rams ready to take their Sunday shot at postseason berth

Published: Dec 31, 2010 at 12:50 PM

ST. LOUIS -- A tornado-warning siren alerted the Rams to bad weather, sending them indoors to finish practice Friday.

The Rams (7-8) ended their preparations for Sunday night's winner-take-all game in Seattle against the Seahawks (6-9), in which the winner will claim the NFC West Division championship and a playoff berth.

A powerful storm with heavy rain and wind swept through the St. Louis area in the late morning and early afternoon.

"We were hoping to get it in before anything came. But that was the education I got: As soon as you hear the horns, don't take any chances," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "My nature would have been, 'Oh, well, we can wait a little while. I don't see anything out there.' But they say they can come up quick.

"Then I figured, once they heard the horns, that's all they'd be thinking about were horns, so we immediately came in here."

Rookie left tackle Rodger Saffold acknowledged the weather was something else.

"It was weird, hearing the sirens going off and lightning all over the place," Saffold said. "It was like a monsoon out there. All the weather we've gotten this week is kind of what it's going to be like in Seattle."

Spagnuolo said the Rams weren't affected by the change in plans.

"We got outside for a little bit; it was good to be on the grass, it was soft and all that because we've been in here [practicing indoors] a lot," Spagnuolo said. "We got a little fresh air. Then we came in here. We had a good practice. Everybody practiced. That's the first time I've been able to say that in a while."

Spagnuolo liked that his players seemed loose during the workout and ready to play for a postseason berth.

"It's all about grabbing the prize, and we don't have anything now. It's great we've got an opportunity in the 16th game," Spagnuolo said. "Aside from that, we'll try to finish it and get the final deal."

Week 17 matchups to watch

Want to know what you should be watching for with playoff spots on the line?

Gil Brandt has the answer as he breaks down all the action with postseason implications. More ...

The Rams haven't won in Seattle since 2004, when they beat the Seahawks in a wild-card game. It's the last time St. Louis was in the playoffs.

Running back Steven Jackson was a rookie that season, and he certainly didn't figure it would be so long before he'd have an opportunity to return to the playoffs.

"I thought it would be an every-year thing," Jackson said. "I thought the playoffs would be something I'm accustomed to. But, God willing, if we make it back this time, I won't take it for granted."

Kicker Josh Brown played five seasons for Seattle before signing a free-agent contract in 2008 with St. Louis.

"I love the atmosphere (in Seattle)," Brown said. "It's one of those things where you got to go and be focused and the task at hand has to be on the forefront of your mind, because it's going to be loud, loud, loud. It's a bit of a rowdy crowd."

Linebacker James Laurinaitis said he believes the Rams are ready for prime time.

"Guys are loose; they are confident in our game and excited to go out there and play," Laurinaitis said. "We could have played this thing on Wednesday. It's going to be exciting to go out there and see what we can do."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC West training camp preview: Broncos' QB battle looms; Chiefs to make another title run?

Who'll come out on top in the Broncos' QB competition? Are the Chiefs set to dominate (again)? Adam Maya eyes the players and position battles to watch in his AFC West camp preview.
news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Best NFL running backs heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

In honor of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, we're highlighting the best of the best across the NFL. Who are the top three running backs heading into the 2021 season? Check out the gold, silver and bronze medalists at the position, according to the voting of our 25-analyst panel.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW