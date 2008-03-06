Rams re-sign guard Goldberg, add tight end Becht

Published: Mar 06, 2008 at 11:02 AM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams re-signed guard Adam Goldberg on Thursday, and agreed to terms with tight end Anthony Becht.

Goldberg played in the first four games last season before being place on injured reserve with a knee injury. He played in 15 games for St. Louis in 2006.

Becht, a nine-year veteran, played 48 games for Tampa Bay the last three seasons. A first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2000, he has 133 career receptions for 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns in 78 games, 74 of them starts.

From 2002-06, Becht started in 96 consecutive games.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW