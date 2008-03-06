Rams re-sign guard Goldberg, add tight end Becht

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams re-signed guard Adam Goldberg on Thursday, and agreed to terms with tight end Anthony Becht.
Goldberg played in the first four games last season before being place on injured reserve with a knee injury. He played in 15 games for St. Louis in 2006.
Becht, a nine-year veteran, played 48 games for Tampa Bay the last three seasons. A first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2000, he has 133 career receptions for 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns in 78 games, 74 of them starts.
From 2002-06, Becht started in 96 consecutive games.
