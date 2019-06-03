Around the NFL

Rams RB Todd Gurley won't be 'bell cow' going forward

Published: Jun 03, 2019 at 12:59 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Four months after Super Bowl LIII, questions still abound about the health of Todd Gurley's fickle left knee.

The Los Angeles Rams running back has been held out of on-field team practices during offseason workouts, instead taking part in a "planned training program." Gurley is also reportedly trying to shed half a dozen pounds down to 218 in an attempt to lighten the load on a knee that held him back down the stretch of last season.

Rams coach Sean McVay addressed Monday reports of Gurley's desire to play at a lower weight, expressing optimism about the running back's health heading into 2019.

"I want him to feel most comfortable. That's the most important thing, what he feels he can most function at, being the all-purpose back he's been and that's where we're at," McVay told reporters. "So he says, 'I'd rather play five, 10 pounds lighter,' and he's going to feel better about that, then that's exactly what we'll do. He's earned the right to be able to tell us how he's feeling with the give and take. As long as he's got a why, which I know he does, we're always receptive to those things."

Gurley's return to "all-purpose" form might not be so simple, though. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it is understood in Los Angeles that Gurley will no longer be the bell-cow back that he was over the first four seasons of his career, something that was hinted at during Super Bowl Weekend and will continue this year.

"The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he's had," Rapoport said on Monday's edition on NFL Total Access. "It's probably not going to be like that, which by the way is maybe why the Rams drafted a running back in the third round, someone they really like a lot. This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.

"Of course, Gurley's knee, the wear and tear on that knee, the surgically repaired knee, is something that everyone knows has been concerning to the team for some time. All they really want is for Gurley to come back when the season begins when it's really time to go to be 100 percent. What they don't want is to have all those questions they had leading up the Super Bowl repeat before Week 1."

Rapoport reported on the day of Super Bowl LIII that Gurley, who had seen a dip in production and snap count since suffering the knee injury in Week 15 but was not mentioned on the injury report, would not be the work horse against the New England Patriots, despite McVay telling reporters Gurley would "be a big part of this game." The running back carried the ball 10 times for just 35 yards in Los Angeles' loss.

The Rams have since insisted that Gurley was healthy ahead of the big game, despite reports that the back's knee remains arthritic. McVay said in April that Gurley would be the "focal point" of Los Angeles' offense.

But that was before the Rams chose Memphis RB Darrell Henderson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, after which McVay, who used 11 personnel almost exclusively last season, suggested the Rams could use more two-back formations next season. The Rams also employ Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis and John Kelly as backup options.

Since McVay's arrival in L.A., there have been few, if any, offensive players as consistently dangerous as Gurley, who led the league in yards from scrimmage and total TDs in 2017 en route to Offensive Player of the Year honors and then paced all pros with 21 total TDs in 2018 despite missing the Rams' final two games.

But all indications, from inside and outside the Rams' facility, are that the 24-year-old Gurley's days of league-leading dominance are dwindling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of turnovers: 'I have to be smart with the ball'

Coming off the 49ers' bye week, QB Brock Purdy took ownership of his recent turnovers and feels ready end San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
news

Tyson Bagent bests Bryce Young: Undrafted rookie QBs move to 2-0 vs. No. 1 overall rookie QBs in common draft era

Bears QB Tyson Bagent became the second undrafted rookie in the common draft era to earn a win over a No. 1 overall rookie QB in Bryce Young on Thursday night. 
news

WR Adam Thielen: Panthers' offense 'not hitting on any cylinders' 

The Carolina Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and wide receiver Adam Thielen expressed his frustration. "We're just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We're not hitting on any cylinders," Thielen said. 
news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman scores game-winning TD in first game against former team

The Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday night, a victory which was decided by a third-quarter touchdown run by D'Onta Foreman, who spent the 2022 season with Carolina.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

Behind a trio of field goals and a touchdown by former Panther D'Onta Foreman, the Chicago Bears defeated Carolina 16-13 Thursday night.
news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears