Rams RB Jackson shouldn't get lost in Bradford shuffle

Based on all of the feedback I have received from in and around the team, nothing could be further from the truth. The organizational thinking, as set forth by coach Steve Spagnuolo and general manager Billy Devaney, calls for balance to be an offensive priority. Spagnuolo's defensive roots make it natural for him to want the offense's efforts to align with the ability to have success on the other side of the ball. The rest of the NFC West teams might not have as promising a quarterback as the Rams do, but their offenses still must be stopped if St. Louis is to realize the full benefit of Bradford's talent.