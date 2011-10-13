Rams RB Jackson expects normal workload vs. Packers

ST. LOUIS -- After a bye week, Steven Jackson and the rest of the Rams will return to the real world in a hurry: They play Sunday at Green Bay, which has looked like the class of the NFL in winning its first five games.
"I expect us to win," Jackson said. "I feel healthy. I think I can shoulder the load that I'm used to shouldering."
Jackson suffered a quadriceps injury on the first offensive play from scrimmage in a 31-13 season-opening loss to Philadelphia. He missed the following game and returned to the lineup on Sept. 25 in a 37-7 loss to Baltimore. He hasn't really been at full strength, but the week of rest has helped.
"I feel great, I feel back to the point where I'm 100 percent," he said. "I'm able to run, cut, spin and do all the things I was able to do before the injury."
The Rams will need their workhorse to ease some of the pressure on quarterback Sam Bradford, too. Jackson has been impressive in practice this week, according to rookie tight end Lance Kendricks.
"He definitely looks like he's healthy again," Kendricks said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what he's going to do out there."
First-year offensive co-coordinator Josh McDaniels said Jackson has regained that extra burst that was missing while he was slowed by the injury.
"He's ready to go full steam ahead," McDaniels said. "He's run the ball well, he's caught the ball well."
