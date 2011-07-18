Rams RB Jackson downplays missing player-run workouts

"So, if I'm missing (from the workouts) or another guy is missing, it's not fair to point out who's not there. It's not reflective of being a team player or not being one. Look, running 5-yard routes is not going to make me a better player. But the work I'm putting in during my (private) workouts is going to do that. I think the trust I've built with my teammates lets them know who can be counted on."