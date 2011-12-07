Rams QBs Bradford, Feeley still ailing; Brandstater could play

ST. LOUIS -- Sam Bradford ran in the pool and rode an exercise bicycle Wednesday as the Rams tried to nurse their starting quarterback back to health.

If Bradford can't go Monday night at Seattle, the Rams likely will be down to a player with zero NFL snaps -- Tom Brandstater -- because backup A.J. Feeley has all but ruled himself out with a broken thumb on his right hand.

"It's pretty sore right now, it's pretty swollen, it's pretty tough to grip," said Feeley, who added it would be at least a week before swelling subsides and he can attempt to grip the ball.

Bradford lobbied to play before last weekend's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he was held out to avoid further injury. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said it was too early to hazard a guess about Bradford's status for this week. The plan is for Bradford to practice as little as possible.

"His status is the same," Spagnuolo said. "We're trying to get it to Monday."

While Brandstater, elevated from the practice squad last week, took snaps with the first-team offense during an abbreviated practice Wednesday, the Rams signed veteran Kellen Clemens to the roster and Matt Gutierrez to the practice squad. Clemens was released by the Houston Texans on Monday after spending two weeks with the team.

Notes: Guard Jacob Bell joined OTs Jason Smith and Rodger Saffold on season-ending injured reserve with a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee. ... Safety Darian Stewart practiced after being cleared from a concussion that sidelined him last week. ... CB Chris Smith was signed to the roster off the practice squad, CB Nate Ness was released and RB Chase Reynolds was signed to the practice squad for the third time.

