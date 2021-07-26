Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles are still being felt. On the eve of training camp, the Rams' running back room is without an established starter and the roster as a whole is a bit weaker amid Super Bowl expectations.

Matthew Stafford﻿, whose offseason arrival has changed Los Angeles' complexion most in 2021, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.

"I think I have a lot of belief and a lot of trust in the guys that we have in that locker room and on the coaching staff to no matter who's back there, we're going to have a successful running game," Stafford told reporters Sunday. "Really the biggest gut punch was for the kid. I think it's so difficult. I dealt with injuries my first couple of years. Really throughout your career, you end up doing it here in the NFL. So, that one's obviously a tough one and one that's going to take some time. So I really feel for him, more so than I do us as a team.

"I know we'll miss him out there. He's a great player, but just feel bad for him to not get the opportunity to go out there and play the game that I know he loves to play. We'll do everything we can to make him proud."

Stafford knows how Akers feels. Injuries claimed several games from his first two seasons, including 13 in Year 2 following a promising rookie campaign. The veteran quarterback has also dealt with key contributors being sidelined just as his teams were in position to contend.

The silver lining for Los Angeles is that Akers went down before the preseason. The free-agent bucket isn't bare and trades can be explored. Rams coach Sean McVay asserted last week that the Rams are in no rush to add a back, though it's hard to see them rolling with a combination of Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, ﻿Raymond Calais﻿, ﻿Jake Funk﻿ and Otis Anderson for the entire season.

Akers had not only assumed a starting role last December but really separated himself on the depth chart. After rushing for 221 yards in the postseason, the 2020 second-round pick looked primed for a star turn. His 2022 return will be eagerly awaited, but his QB reminded that the team has to move on for 2021.

"Really tough to see that happen to a young guy that's a really promising, talented player," Stafford said. "Unfortunately, that's kind of the name of the game in the NFL. You hate to see it happen in the offseason when we're playing a game or something, but it's next man up. Those guys are going to battle it out and I'm sure we'll do whatever we can to make the running game as good as we possibly can.