Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 09:22 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles are still being felt. On the eve of training camp, the Rams' running back room is without an established starter and the roster as a whole is a bit weaker amid Super Bowl expectations.

Matthew Stafford﻿, whose offseason arrival has changed Los Angeles' complexion most in 2021, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.

"I think I have a lot of belief and a lot of trust in the guys that we have in that locker room and on the coaching staff to no matter who's back there, we're going to have a successful running game," Stafford told reporters Sunday. "Really the biggest gut punch was for the kid. I think it's so difficult. I dealt with injuries my first couple of years. Really throughout your career, you end up doing it here in the NFL. So, that one's obviously a tough one and one that's going to take some time. So I really feel for him, more so than I do us as a team.

"I know we'll miss him out there. He's a great player, but just feel bad for him to not get the opportunity to go out there and play the game that I know he loves to play. We'll do everything we can to make him proud."

Stafford knows how Akers feels. Injuries claimed several games from his first two seasons, including 13 in Year 2 following a promising rookie campaign. The veteran quarterback has also dealt with key contributors being sidelined just as his teams were in position to contend.

The silver lining for Los Angeles is that Akers went down before the preseason. The free-agent bucket isn't bare and trades can be explored. Rams coach Sean McVay asserted last week that the Rams are in no rush to add a back, though it's hard to see them rolling with a combination of Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, ﻿Raymond Calais﻿, ﻿Jake Funk﻿ and Otis Anderson for the entire season.

Akers had not only assumed a starting role last December but really separated himself on the depth chart. After rushing for 221 yards in the postseason, the 2020 second-round pick looked primed for a star turn. His 2022 return will be eagerly awaited, but his QB reminded that the team has to move on for 2021.

"Really tough to see that happen to a young guy that's a really promising, talented player," Stafford said. "Unfortunately, that's kind of the name of the game in the NFL. You hate to see it happen in the offseason when we're playing a game or something, but it's next man up. Those guys are going to battle it out and I'm sure we'll do whatever we can to make the running game as good as we possibly can.

"Cam was a really productive player as a young guy last year. And we were looking for a lot out of them this year. But next man up, we'll go from there. Wish him the best obviously."

Related Content

news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Steelers' Melvin Ingram excited to get to work: 'Right now, I'm 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing'

Entering Year 10, Melvin Ingram is amped to get his first season with the Steelers started.
news

Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham noncommittal about return, but says knee is 'feeling great' 

Odell Beckham is still working his way back from a torn ACL. The star WR isn't sure when he'll be 100%, but he's confident that the Browns "have a special opportunity" to win it all in 2021.
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher. That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Deshaun Watson was among the Texans QBs to report to training camp Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports. The embattled star was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW