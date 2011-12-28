Rams QB Bradford unlikely to play in season finale vs. 49ers

ST. LOUIS -- Rams quarterback Sam Bradford missed another practice Wednesday and didn't appear optimistic about his chances of playing in the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
"It's still not where I think our training staff would like it to be," Bradford said of his ankle. "This week was really the first time we had really done much and to be honest it didn't feel great in the little that we did do."
Bradford said he pushed the injury on Monday and Tuesday with trainers and the ankle didn't respond well, and appeared only somewhat hopeful it would improve enough by Sunday. It was noticeable just walking that Bradford was favoring the ankle.
"It just didn't feel right, so we're not going to do anything until we get over that hump," coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "But we're still optimistic that maybe we can get him there."
It's unlikely the Rams (2-13) will give Bradford any practice reps until Friday, and only then if he clears it with the trainers. He made a quick comeback after missing two games after injuring the same ankle in Week 6, making four consecutive starts, but since aggravating the injury has played in only one of the past four games.
"Yeah, it's been very frustrating," Bradford said. "Especially the fact that I was able to come back and play three or four games and it was getting better. It was starting to feel better. It was starting to feel like it was, obviously not normal, but getting closer to normal. Then after the second time that I reinjured it, it's just really never overcome that."
It'll be several more weeks before backup A.J. Feeley's fractured thumb heals to the point he can grip a football, so Kellen Clemens could get his third straight start on Sunday.
Notes: Defensive end Chris Long was limited in practice, a step forward after missing most practices the past several weeks while nursing a left ankle sprain ... Outside linebacker Brady Poppinga was sent home with illness. ... Tight end Ben Guidugli was promoted to the roster after spending the entire season on the practice squad.
