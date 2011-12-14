Rams QB Bradford sore, not optimistic about facing Bengals

Notes: The Rams placed FB Britt Miller on season-ending injured reserve with cartilage damage to his right knee and re-signed CB Nate Ness. ... Neither of the Rams' defensive ends practiced Wednesday. James Hall has a chest injury, and Chris Long has been playing the last few weeks without practicing to protect an ankle sprain. Long is among the league leaders with a career-best 12 sacks. "At least we've been able to get him to the games, which is huge," Spagnuolo said. ... S Craig Dahl (right ankle), CB Josh Gordy (abdomen), OT Mark LeVoir (groin), DE Eugene Sims (ankle) and TE Stephen Spach (concussion) also didn't practice.