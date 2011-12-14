Rams QB Bradford sore, not optimistic about facing Bengals

ST. LOUIS -- If Wednesday had been game day, Sam Bradford said he wouldn't have been able to play. He doesn't sound all optimistic that a few more days would help, either.
The St. Louis Rams quarterback played in Monday night's loss at Seattle after missing the previous game because of a lingering high left ankle sprain. Working in a short week and on a very sore ankle that required a walking boot, Bradford believes it'll be a challenge to get ready for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I will say it is becoming more and more frustrating to go out there and play and then after the game feel like I've been set back and feel like we've gone back," Bradford said after sitting out practice Wednesday.
"I think if it feels good enough Friday to get out there and test it, I'm sure we will just see where we're at. But if it doesn't, I don't think we're going to push it and set it back again."
"But we'll see," Spagnuolo said. "He's a tough guy, so he's trying."
Kellen Clemens, who was signed last week and likely will start if Bradford can't go, got in some extra work after Wednesday's practice. Backup A.J. Feeley remains sidelined with a fractured right thumb and has only limited mobility after missing Monday night's loss.
Bradford said the injury has compromised his mechanics and put more stress on his arm. He was just 12-of-29 passing for 193 yards with an interception and no touchdowns against the Seahawks.
"It's not easy to come through and fully torque and get everything I have into it," Bradford said. "I'm not sure if it reduces arm strength, it just kind of limits your ability to put your entire body into throws at times."
Notes: The Rams placed FB Britt Miller on season-ending injured reserve with cartilage damage to his right knee and re-signed CB Nate Ness. ... Neither of the Rams' defensive ends practiced Wednesday. James Hall has a chest injury, and Chris Long has been playing the last few weeks without practicing to protect an ankle sprain. Long is among the league leaders with a career-best 12 sacks. "At least we've been able to get him to the games, which is huge," Spagnuolo said. ... S Craig Dahl (right ankle), CB Josh Gordy (abdomen), OT Mark LeVoir (groin), DE Eugene Sims (ankle) and TE Stephen Spach (concussion) also didn't practice.
