Around the NFL

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Published: Jun 05, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Regarded as one of the NFL's premier special teamers in recent years, Rams punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ isn't taking anything for granted as he approaches his tenth season.

The four-time All-Pro spoke bluntly about the competition he's facing during Rams OTAs and the implications surrounding the situation.

"When push comes to shove, they have to make the best decisions for this roster," Hekker told reporters on Thursday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "And there's no running around the financial aspect of it. So, you've got to do what you've got to do to put together the best roster that you can."

Hekker is currently the highest-paid punter in the NFL with a salary-cap number of $4.9 million, according to Over The Cap. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Hekker is also the longest-tenured player for the Rams and the 31-year-old is coming off a career-low 45.6 yards per punt in 2020.

"I definitely did not perform to the best of my abilities," Hekker acknowledged. "There were a few games that I really, I don't know, just kind of got just maybe ahead of myself mentally. ... There were definitely some kicks out there that I would have liked to have seen go better for the team. ... When I don't put our team in good positions that's the stuff that really bugs me."

By their recent standards, L.A.'s special teams unit as a whole had a subpar 2020, which was the squad's first year without coach John Fassel after nine seasons. The team hired Joe DeCamillas has the new special teams coordinator this offseason and is preparing for 2021 with competition at all phases of special teams, including the long snapper position.

﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿ and ﻿Brandon Wright﻿ were signed to compete for Hekker's job.

"Corey is wildly talented," Hekker said. "And so I think for me, to for a second not think of this as a competition and not prepare myself every day like it is a competition would be doing myself and this team a disservice.

"So, I think them going out and signing Corey is a great move. Corey is a great punter. ... A guy that has one of the strongest legs I've ever seen. ... Him and Brandon are both guys that are sound technically and they're going to help keep me on my Ps and Qs."

Bojorquez, who spent the past three seasons in Buffalo, is coming off a career-high 50.8 yards per punt in 2020. The 24-year-old returns home to Southern California with an opportunity to earn a seemingly perfect situation.

"When people start hitting balls and the juices get flowing, that competitive side comes out," said Rams kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿, who also faces competition from ﻿Chase McLaughlin﻿. "Both of them, Johnny and Corey, have been hitting it really good. Super consistent. ... They're both great punters, and it's been fun to watch both of them just kind of hit the ball and goin' at it."

While Hekker has had a firm grip on his position the past nine seasons, the Rams punter approaches 2021 with a positive outlook. With the Rams going all in with the acquisition of quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ this offseason, Hekker is embracing a competition that may elevate him back into an All-Pro form as a crucial season approaches.

"The second that you take something for granted of something for certainty in this league is the day you get surprised," Hekker said. "So I'm just enjoying every day and just doing my best to prepare and help this team however I can."

Related Content

news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year-old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

He may have left the DMV area, but the former Ravens RB has decided to invest in a professional team whose home can be found in our nation's capital. 
news

Cam Newton suffers bone bruise in throwing hand during Patriots OTAs

Cam Newton exited Friday's OTA session after banging his throwing hand on a helmet, Ian Rapoport reports. The injury is not considered serious but could limit Newton's participation in the Patriots' on-field work until training camp.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, receives heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW