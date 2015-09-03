Rams preview: Nick Foles, Rams WRs need to step up

No team, of late, has drafted more wideouts who failed to blossom into top-tier targets. Selling fans on Kenny Britt as your potential No. 1 receiver makes it clear: There's no true leader here. New coordinator Frank Cignetti went out of his way to praise wideout Tavon Austin's "great offseason," but we need to see it on the field. After averaging just 2.9 targets per game last season, Austin has yet to make good on his first-round pedigree.