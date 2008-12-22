Rams' president of football operations Zygmunt steps down

Published: Dec 22, 2008 at 09:27 AM

St. Louis Rams president of football operations Jay Zygmunt resigned Monday in the fallout from another terrible season.

Zygmunt, a week away from completing his 27th season with the Rams, came to a mutual agreement with the team to part ways following the 2008 season, according to the team's official Web site.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to have been part of one of the NFL's most storied franchises," Zygmunt told stlouisrams.com. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunities Rams ownership has provided to me over the last 27 seasons. I have been fortunate to have worked for and with some very special people."

Longtime team president John Shaw also is expected to scale back his activities as part of a restructuring. The Rams are 2-13 this season, 5-26 the last two years and preparing for their second coaching search in two seasons.

"Jay's departure represents a major loss for the Rams' organization," Shaw said. "He has been a tremendous employee and representative of the Rams who has been dedicated, loyal and committed to the Rams way and tradition. He has also been one of my closest friends for his 27 years with the team. I wish him the best in his future endeavors and look forward to our continued friendship."

It's anticipated that Billy Devaney, the executive vice president of player personnel, will be promoted to general manager and will head the coaching search. The list of candidates will include Jim Haslett, who replaced Scott Linehan after an 0-4 start and produced two quick victories, but appears to have no better than an outside shot to be retained.

The Rams have lost nine in a row heading into the season finale at Atlanta on Sunday. It's the franchise's longest losing streak since the move to St. Louis in 1995.

Zygmunt has been in charge of managing the salary cap, coordinating the draft and signing players for the Rams. He was part of perhaps the biggest deal in franchise history, acquiring Marshall Faulk from the Colts for draft picks in a move that propelled the Rams to their only Super Bowl championship after the 1999 season.

His star has faded in recent seasons, however, beginning with a falling out with coach Mike Martz in 2005. Linehan, in his first head coaching shot at any level, won only three of his last 20 games -- most of the losses routs -- before being fired in late September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Richie James on what he likes about newest opportunity with Chiefs: 'Everything'

New Chiefs wide receiver Richie James is excited about "everything" regarding his opportunity to contribute in Kansas City, where he believes head coach Andy Reid's smarts and a similar offense to the Giants will let him build on a breakout year.

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

news

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love's time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers' next franchise QB, though?

news

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew on impact of adding Calvin Ridley: 'The league gotta watch out'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew raved about what he's seen from new teammate Calvin Ridley, claiming that he doesn't think "anybody can guard him in the league," and that with the 28-year-old on the roster "the league gotta watch out."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More