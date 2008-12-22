Rams' president of football operations Zygmunt steps down

St. Louis Rams president of football operations Jay Zygmunt resigned Monday in the fallout from another terrible season.
Zygmunt, a week away from completing his 27th season with the Rams, came to a mutual agreement with the team to part ways following the 2008 season, according to the team's official Web site.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to have been part of one of the NFL's most storied franchises," Zygmunt told stlouisrams.com. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunities Rams ownership has provided to me over the last 27 seasons. I have been fortunate to have worked for and with some very special people."
Longtime team president John Shaw also is expected to scale back his activities as part of a restructuring. The Rams are 2-13 this season, 5-26 the last two years and preparing for their second coaching search in two seasons.
"Jay's departure represents a major loss for the Rams' organization," Shaw said. "He has been a tremendous employee and representative of the Rams who has been dedicated, loyal and committed to the Rams way and tradition. He has also been one of my closest friends for his 27 years with the team. I wish him the best in his future endeavors and look forward to our continued friendship."
It's anticipated that Billy Devaney, the executive vice president of player personnel, will be promoted to general manager and will head the coaching search. The list of candidates will include Jim Haslett, who replaced Scott Linehan after an 0-4 start and produced two quick victories, but appears to have no better than an outside shot to be retained.
The Rams have lost nine in a row heading into the season finale at Atlanta on Sunday. It's the franchise's longest losing streak since the move to St. Louis in 1995.
Zygmunt has been in charge of managing the salary cap, coordinating the draft and signing players for the Rams. He was part of perhaps the biggest deal in franchise history, acquiring Marshall Faulk from the Colts for draft picks in a move that propelled the Rams to their only Super Bowl championship after the 1999 season.
His star has faded in recent seasons, however, beginning with a falling out with coach Mike Martz in 2005. Linehan, in his first head coaching shot at any level, won only three of his last 20 games -- most of the losses routs -- before being fired in late September.
The Associated Press contributed to this report