Rams playing it safe, hold out Jackson from practice again

Published: Nov 26, 2009 at 08:11 AM

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson did not practice for the second straight day while recovering from lower back spasms, but the team remains confident he'll play Sunday against Seattle.

Guard Richie Incognito, fullback Mike Karney (neck) and offensive tackle Jason Smith also did not practice Thursday. Smith has not been cleared to return from a mild concussion and Incognito has been all but ruled out for a fourth straight game with a foot injury.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo said the team was playing it safe with Jackson, who has four straight 100-yard rushing games. He said Jackson told him he felt better but not good enough to practice.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

Von Miller is the latest star added to the Los Angeles Rams' ensemble cast that already includes the likes of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. The multi-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he feels like he's in a movie and "I'm excited to be in it."
news

Longtime Baltimore Colts standout, former Pro Bowler Tom Matte passes away at 82

First player to rush for 100 yards in a Super Bowl, longtime Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte passed away at 82.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jets-Colts

Week 9 kicks off when the New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Thursday Night Football." NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for in the prime-time matchup.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

Justin Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW