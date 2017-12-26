Around the NFL

Rams players credit Sean McVay with quick turnaround

Published: Dec 26, 2017 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jeff Fisher believes he left the Los Angeles Rams 'in pretty good shape' helping lead to the club's quick turnaround this season.

The players Fisher references made it clear they credit Sean McVay and the current coaching staff guiding the Rams to their first division title since 2003.

"I would like to say I can speak for the guys who have been here, and everything we went through," linebacker Robert Quinn said, via the L.A. Daily News. "With McVay and [defensive coordinator] Wade [Phillips] leading this team, I don't know what they did, but they just brought the best out of everybody, brought some new guys in and everybody rose up to the challenge."

While Fisher might be glowing over what his former players have accomplished, their play this season underscores the poor job he did coaxing the most out of that talent. Meanwhile, L.A.'s quick turnaround has McVay as the favorite to win Coach of the Year honors.

Whereas Fisher could never conjure up a sustainable offense, under the hotshot young McVay the Rams have more than doubled their total points from last season (2017: 465 total points; 224 points in 2016, last in NFL). L.A.'s increase of 17 PPG over last season is the largest single-season improvement in the Super Bowl era (31.0 in 2017, 14.0 in 2016).

McVay's scheme, along with a revamped offensive line, have helped Todd Gurley dash into the MVP conversation.

More than anything, however, the rookie coach helped morph a lost, meandering quarterback into a productive playmaker at the sport's most important position.

"It's just everything he's done since he got here," Jared Goff said of McVay. "From day one, it's been so impressive. He hasn't changed a bit. Same demeanor every day, and goes about his business the same way, and I think it rubs off on the players and rubs off on me for sure."

Between McVay and Phillips, the Rams now own a coaching staff that puts its players in position to get the most out of their talent. Fisher might have left L.A. in pretty good shape, but it's the new men in charge who put the "7-9 bull----" in the rearview.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Jets sign WR Elijah Moore to rookie contract

The New York Jets have signed second-round WR Elijah Moore while the New England Patriots have signed second-round DT Christian Barmore. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW