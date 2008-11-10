Rams plan to make changes, but will stick with Bulger

Published: Nov 10, 2008 at 10:20 AM

ST. LOUIS -- After a 47-3 debacle at the Jets on Sunday, Rams coach Jim Haslett anticipates making some changes. Those alterations won't come at the quarterback position.

When asked about installing veteran Trent Green as the starter this week against San Francisco, Haslett barely even acknowledged it as a possibility. He said Marc Bulger would continue as the No. 1 signal caller.

"Marc will start," Haslett said. "There was no discussion with the staff (about a change)."

That came as a bit of a surprise a day after it seemed a quarterback change would at least be considered.

Bulger struggled mightily for the second consecutive week against the Jets, going 6-of-13 for 65 yards with an interception and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on his way to a quarterback rating of 29.3.

That performance landed Bulger squarely on the bench for the second half. It also came on the heels of another abysmal outing on Nov. 2 against Arizona. In that game, Bulger was 16-of-33 for 186 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After Sunday's loss, even Bulger recognized he could be replaced.

"We are not getting the job done on offense and that falls on the quarterback," Bulger said. "Whether I have to throw it 60 times next week or 30 or back up, whatever it takes to help our team win, I'm willing to take that role. I'll back coach Haslett 100 percent whatever he decides to do."

Apparently it wasn't much of a decision for Haslett, though he indicated after the game he was undecided.

Perhaps the biggest reason for that was Green didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, either. Green finished 5-of-10 for 70 yards with no touchdowns and an interception for a rating of 33.3.

"I didn't take Marc out because he was playing bad," Haslett said. "I took him out because we were behind."

While Bulger and the offense struggled, no quick fix appears to be in the offing.

Running back Steven Jackson, who missed Sunday's game because of a thigh injury, will again be day to day this week.

Last week, Haslett told Jackson he would need to turn in a full day's worth of practicing at some point in the week to play against New York. When that didn't happen, Jackson landed on the inactive list.

Haslett said Monday that the same deal is in place this week for the game at San Francisco.

"That's the way we have to handle it," Haslett said. "I think he feels better. Just watching him walk around the building, he looks better."

Cornerback Tye Hill spent Monday in Birmingham, Ala., visiting Dr. James Andrews to have a second opinion on his injured knee .

Wide receiver Derek Stanley suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jets and will be questionable this week.

