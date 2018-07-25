Around the NFL

Rams place Lamarcus Joyner on non-football injury list

Published: Jul 25, 2018 at 10:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Los Angeles Rams are without a starting safety to begin training camp.

The Rams placed Lamarcus Joyner on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment, the team announced Wednesday. Los Angeles held its conditioning test earlier Wednesday before the announcement.

Joyner, who will play the 2018 season on a franchise tag worth $11.2 million, is eligible to come off the NFI list and begin practicing once the Rams medically clear him.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Joyner enters his fifth season with the Rams, and made the move from cornerback to free safety in 2017. He has appeared in 52 games with 27 starts, and has three interceptions on his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Davis on firing HC Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler: 'We were going in the wrong direction'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis discussed on Wednesday his decision to fire HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler after eight games this season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

Wide receivers Jordan Addison, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill lauded for their sensational showings in October. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on facing Chiefs: 'They gon' get this work'

It's fair to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to face his old team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- on Sunday in Germany. But two years later, how has K.C. faired in the trade that sent the star WR to South Beach.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: Trading Chase Young, Montez Sweat 'an opportunity to see what else we have'

Washington's decision to trade both of its young edge rushers may have been interpreted by some as a signal the team was giving up on the 2023 season, but Commanders head coach says that couldn't be further from the truth.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr, Patriots QB Mac Jones weigh in on Josh McDaniels firing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's NFC East heavyweight clash, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of who he's facing in Dallas' Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has won his last three versus the Eagles. 
news

Bears general manager Ryan Poles working toward Montez Sweat extension: 'I'm hoping it won't take too long'

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it known Wednesday that he's already working on locking up the newly acquired Montez Sweat for the long run.
news

New Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'I was born a Raider'

The Raiders introduced newly promoted interim head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Champ Kelly on Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Steelers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets checked availability of WRs Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins before trade deadline

The New York Jets worked the phones in the lead-up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, inquiring about the availability of Raiders WR Davante Adams, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans and Bengals WR Tee Higgins.