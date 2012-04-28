Rams pick RB Richardson of Abilene Christian

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 02:47 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams selected running back Daryl Richardson of Abilene Christian with their second pick in the seventh round Saturday.

The Rams used the 252nd selection - next to last - of the draft to pick 5-foot-11, 200-pound Richardson. It was a compensatory pick for St. Louis.

Richardson is the brother of former Abilene Christian running back Bernard Scott, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a senior, Richardson rushed for 867 yards, including a long run of 75 yards. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns. Richardson also caught 40 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

