Rams' physician explains differences among knee injuries

Ligaments, to put it very simply, connect bones to bones. In this case, we're talking about the femur, which is the thigh bone, and the tibia, which is the shin bone. The ligaments connect one bone to the other and they're on different parts of the knee. The meniscus is an entirely different structure. There are two menisci in each knee and they look like two little C-shaped rings of cartilage. They have the consistency of an eraser. They act as shock absorbers between the femur and the tibia. They're very important in order to enhance the shock absorbing capacity of the knee, like when you jump, run or even walk. Without the meniscus, you significantly increase your probability for arthritis in the future because there's less cushion in the knee joint.