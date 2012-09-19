Rams, Packers among those winning with special teams

» Sundays during the football season are probably the busiest days of the year for me. I start getting calls from coaches and other folks in the game early in the morning, and they don't stop coming until late in the day. Last Sunday, I took two calls of note. First, a coach who works for the Arizona Cardinals called to tell me that they were going to slay the dragon -- meaning the New England Patriots -- which, of course, they went on to do. Second, Cecil Newton Sr., the father of Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton, called to tell me how nervous he was ahead of his son's game against the New Orleans Saints. I assured him he had nothing to worry about, and, of course, he didn't: Newton threw for 253 yards, ran for 71 and scored two total touchdowns in a 35-27 victory.