Rams OT Smith cleared to play after concussion

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Jason Smith has been cleared to play this week after a concussion sidelined him for the last game before a bye week.
The concussion is the second in two NFL seasons for Smith, who was the second overall pick in the 2009 draft.
Coach Steve Spagnuolo said Wednesday team medical personnel and an independent neurologist had no concerns.
Smith bounced back a lot quicker from the latest concussion than he did in his his rookie season, when he missed the final six games.
Smith was injured in practice before the Rams' 20-10 victory Oct. 31 over the Carolina Panthers. He says he went home and rested during the bye weel.
St. Louis plays Sunday at San Francisco.
