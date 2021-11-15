Around the NFL

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 15, 2021 at 01:28 PM
Kevin Patra

Barring a setback, it appears Von Miller will play in his first NFL game as an L.A. Ram Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is optimism Miller will suit up tonight after looking good in practice, per a source informed of the situation.

Miller did more in practice this week, preparing him to make his first appearance in a jersey other than the Denver Broncos.

The Rams traded for Miller two weeks ago. The sack-master didn't suit up in the Rams' Week 9 loss to Tennessee due to an ankle injury that has sidelined the veteran the past two games.

L.A. shipped two draft picks to Denver for the future Hall of Fame edge rusher, pairing him with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd to create what should be a menacing pass rush. The 49ers will be the first to face the new-look Rams defensive front. Given his injury, L.A. will likely ease Miller into the rotation in his first game off injury.

