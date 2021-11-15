Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

Barring a setback, it appears Von Miller will play in his first NFL game as an L.A. Ram Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is optimism Miller will suit up tonight after looking good in practice, per a source informed of the situation.

Miller did more in practice this week, preparing him to make his first appearance in a jersey other than the Denver Broncos.

The Rams traded for Miller two weeks ago. The sack-master didn't suit up in the Rams' Week 9 loss to Tennessee due to an ankle injury that has sidelined the veteran the past two games.