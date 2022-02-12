Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'the best of' opportunity after once being cast off by Browns

Whitworth could relate to a degree. He'd never been cast aside as a trade chip, but understood the cold nature of professional football, especially when it came to personnel changes. The veteran wasn't about to let his new teammate wallow when he knew a great opportunity had been presented to Corbett.

"I think really just embracing that you know what, the reality is this: If you play in the NFL, you've been passed by or somebody's decided not to get you at every point other than the No. 1 pick," Whitworth explained when asked what he did to help Corbett adjust. "Every single guy in some way, form or fashion, somebody's passed on you or decided maybe that they had a better option. So it's really all of us. So the sooner you can get over that and really focus on if you want to do this for a living and this wants to be your career, embracing where you are and fitting in and finding a way to 'hey, you know what, this is how I can help, this is how I can contribute. I'll worry about being the best player I can be and find my role.'

"I think Corbett's done an amazing job of that. Instead of being sour about being traded or letting that moment set him back for another moment, he's turned to a positive attitude and said, 'I'll embrace where I am now and enjoy that and move on from there.' I think he's done nothing but really grow as a player and a person and it's been awesome to watch."

The next season, Corbett started all 16 games, but only after shifting from left to right guard. The change has gone well for Corbett, who hasn't missed a start in each of the last two seasons while manning the right side.

It certainly helps a player's development when he's spending his practices going up against the best interior defensive lineman of his generation.

"Wednesday, I was out there getting reps against Aaron (Donald)," Corbett said when recalling the first few days of his time with the Rams. "Just a part of it. I think a blessing in that is there's no one better to go against and you get to challenge yourself and really work to better yourself in that."

Corbett's path to his current standing is emblematic of the Rams' entire offensive line, at least in Whitworth's opinion. Los Angeles is filled with stars, but only one of their offensive linemen -- Whitworth -- commands any significant attention. He's happy to take the spotlight and has proven he'll defend his teammates, who are now banding together to play a crucial role in a high-powered offense that has helped the Rams return to the game's biggest stage.

"I think really a tough, gritty group," Whitworth said. "You look at this group, almost every guy in it either has some kind of setback or adversity in their career and now is really getting their opportunity to play and has proven throughout the season to be impactful for why we're the team we are.

"You watch this group, their ability to really grow and get better at things -- I said this actually in 2019, which is funny -- that people criticizing the offensive line and some of the bounce-back from the 2018 season, just give these guys time to get their feet wet in the NFL. Give them the chance to play in more games, have a little more experience and they're going to be a great group. Just by I can tell the character, the way they worked, what it meant to them and here we are. The way they've played this year has been awesome and it's going to be an impact on whether we win this game or not."