Rams officially add Schottenheimer, Williams to coaching staff

As expected, the St. Louis Rams have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator and Gregg Williams as their new defense coordinator.

New Rams coach Jeff Fisher announced the staff additions Monday.

"I am really excited to have Brian join our staff," Fisher told the team's official website. "He is a well-respected coach in this league who has had success for many years at a high level as an offensive coordinator. We share the same philosophies on the offensive side of the ball, and I think he is a tremendous addition to our staff."

Schottenheimer spent the past six seasons in the same position with the New York Jets. Williams spent the past three years as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

"He brings an aggressive approach that I'm sure will benefit our defense, and he has a wealth of knowledge that will aid our entire team." Fisher said of Williams on the team's website.

Schottenheimer also is joining the Rams' staff for the second time after working as an offensive assistant under then-coach Dick Vermeil in 1997 in his first NFL coaching job.

The Rams haven't had a winning season since 2003, and they had the NFL's worst offense last season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently left to return to the New England Patriots.

Fired Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo is taking over the Saints' defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

