Around the NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

Published: Jun 29, 2021 at 05:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Andrew Whitworth has considered retirement for some time now, but promised himself nearly a decade ago he'd give every effort possible toward playing until the milestone age of 40.

That milestone is nearly here. Whitworth will begin his 16th NFL season this fall with the same team he's known since 2017, the Rams. It might end up truly being his last.

The veteran tackle said as much during an appearance on Chris Long's Green Light Podcast in which he reflected on a turning point in his career in 2013 following a patella injury.

"I was like, if I get through this, I want to try to play until 40," Whitworth explained to Long. "And that was just like -- I didn't think that was realistic or that it'd ever happen. But I was like, I want to try to do that.

"So this year, to me, it feels like this is it. This is like, I've put everything into trying to play this season and play at the level I want to. I feel like this will probably be the end, but I mean, all my closest friends would tell you that I've said that for about seven straight years. So I don't know how believable that is, but it feels like it is."

Whitworth's disclaimer at the end means 2021 isn't exactly the retirement tour we've seen from notable athletes in other sports (i.e., Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter), but very well could be his final NFL campaign. He's far from the only athlete to attempt to play to 40 or beyond, with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady most famously passing that mark and aiming for 45-years-old.

Whitworth's position includes responsibilities that are vastly different from Brady's, though, and his career hasn't come without trips to the trainer's room and beyond. Just last year, Whitworth suffered a knee injury that robbed him of nearly half of his season and a chance to return in time for Los Angeles' pivotal Week 17 game against Arizona, a contest the Rams won without him to reach the postseason. He was able to come back for the Rams' playoff push, playing 92% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in a 30-20 win over the Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend and taking 100% of the Rams' snaps in their Divisional Round loss to the Packers.

Though he'll turn 40 in December, the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has long been considered a rock-solid tackle who has remained the grizzled face of the Rams' strong offensive line. Age hasn't produced a regression expected in most players who are on the other side of 35, as his Pro Football Focus grades have largely remained stable for the last nine seasons. He's not just a fan favorite sticking around for one last dance.

Tackle takes a physical toll on a player's body, though, so it's understandable if Whitworth is peeking at a life after football. He'll likely be told by his body whether it's time to hang it up following the 2021 season. For now, it's business as usual for one of the most dependable blockers of his generation.

Related Content

news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
news

Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has made another historic move. Tanya Snyder, wife of owner Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday. Mrs. Snyder becomes one of just a few females to ever serve in such capacity around the league.
news

Kyler Murray expects big year from A.J. Green with Cardinals: 'A lot of people are sleeping on him'

A.J. Green was ineffective in Cincinnati in 2020. Now, like many Midwestern transplants to the desert, the Cardinals expect a rejuvenated veteran in Arizona.
news

Cam Newton lets haters 'feed' his focus ahead of Patriots QB battle

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is used to dealing with "haters." As one of the most polarizing quarterbacks since he entered the league, the former NFL MVP has had to deal with irrational hostility for most of his career.
news

Austin Ekeler likes Chargers' new offense: 'I'm betting on myself to go out there and make plays'

One of the biggest under-the-radar questions of the offseason is the impact new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will have on a Chargers offense that has the potential to be explosive.
news

Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Quarterback Paxton Lynch, once a first-round selection of the Denver Broncos and most recently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is heading up to Canada. 
news

Derek Carr ready to put on 'full-court press' to recruit Davante Adams to Raiders in 2022

Davante Adams is set to become a free agent in 2022, and former college teammate Derek Carr is already preparing to heavily recruit the Packers WR to Las Vegas.
news

Carson Wentz offers wisdom to fellow former NDSU QB Trey Lance: 'Just go play'

Carson Wentz has seen much more than Fargo, North Dakota, in his days since he last starred at the FCS level of college football. He's happy to pass along such wisdom to fellow former Bison signal-caller Trey Lance.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame honors the late John Facenda with Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

The late John Facenda, a Philadelphia broadcaster and sports announcer whose unique style, cadence and baritone voice captivated generations of football fans, was announced as the 2021 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW