Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

Kevin Patra

Jared Goff enters his fifth season with the Los Angeles Rams coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign.

After an offseason which saw Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks, staples of the offense, depart, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is looking for Goff to level up.

"There's a layer going into his fifth year, his fourth year in the offense, of ownership, where you feel strongly about presenting him with a plan where he could truly have some ownership, while also understanding at the end of the day, it's just about being great with the details of doing his job," O'Connell said, via the team's official website.

Goff struggled last season behind a faulty offensive line on an offense that never found an identity last season with Gurley being held back. Even as the parts around him weren't as overpowering as they'd been during his two Pro Bowl seasons, Goff has owned his own struggles last season, which saw him far too skittish in the pocket at times and make many ill-advised throws, leading to a career-high 16 INTs.

The Rams signed Goff to a massive contract extension before last season, which puts his salary cap number in the $30 million range for the next five years. It was a deal that tied L.A. to the former first-round pick for the next several seasons without an out. The Rams are all-in on Goff, whether they like it or not.

Coach Sean McVay reworked the coaching staff this offseason, including hiring O'Connell as a full-time OC, in an effort to help get more out the QB the Rams are married to for the foreseeable future.

Playing in the toughest division in the NFL, the Rams need Goff not only to take ownership of the offense but to become a playmaker for a unit that struggled with consistency last season.

