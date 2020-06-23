Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

Goff struggled last season behind a faulty offensive line on an offense that never found an identity last season with Gurley being held back. Even as the parts around him weren't as overpowering as they'd been during his two Pro Bowl seasons, Goff has owned his own struggles last season, which saw him far too skittish in the pocket at times and make many ill-advised throws, leading to a career-high 16 INTs.

The Rams signed Goff to a massive contract extension before last season, which puts his salary cap number in the $30 million range for the next five years. It was a deal that tied L.A. to the former first-round pick for the next several seasons without an out. The Rams are all-in on Goff, whether they like it or not.

Coach Sean McVay reworked the coaching staff this offseason, including hiring O'Connell as a full-time OC, in an effort to help get more out the QB the Rams are married to for the foreseeable future.