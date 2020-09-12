Rams, NFL monitoring air quality to determine possible health concerns for Sunday night opener

NFL officials and the Los Angeles Rams are monitoring the air quality in Inglewood, California, to assess whether issues caused by wildfires in the state could pose health concerns and affect the start time of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Rams season opener at the new SoFi Stadium, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported per a Rams official.

The "Sunday Night Football" game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Projections are positive that the game will not be impacted the air, which has been problematic for metro Los Angeles, the official told Wyche.

As the fires are in Northern California, there is no fire threat.

Should there be a sustained poor air-quality level of 200 or above the game could be affected. Per the Air Quality Index, an unhealthy air-quality level score is between 151-200.

If the game needs to be delayed, options are moving it to later in the week or relocating. That decision would come from the league.